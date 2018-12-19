Making good choices. Ian Somerhalder is speaking out about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle after he was shamed at the grocery store for having a basket full of greens.

“I hope I don’t come off as an ass… A woman just stopped me in the grocery store and told me that she had never seen a basket like mine.I told her that I have never NOT seen this type of basket in my grocery-shopping behavior,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 18. “A few others chimed in saying that it was a very strange sight! WTF?A strange sight?I’m in a grocery store.It’s food.It got me thinking and really fired up…”

Somerhalder then addressed the healthcare system, which he thinks needs an overhaul. “Food is medicine and medicine is food. It’s a fact,” he added. “If we want to see our healthcare system changed, be a healthier society- and it will. How does that sound? Logical right?”

The V-Wars star didn’t want “to sound like a d—k,” but finds it “nuts … that grown professional people in a major American city have never seen a grocery basket full of normal&healthy foods that just all happen to be green or not processed.”

He continued: “We’re so far down the rabbit hole of packaged and ‘convenient’ foods that our society is paying the price&so is our future.No one in our government is helping us be healthier through education.Why would they?Sick people are GREAT for business… It’s pretty simple:If you want to look well, feel well and BE well- just eat well. Obviously excersise [sic] as well, as much as you can.Everything else will start to fall into place.”

The actor explained that he was raised by a single mom who didn’t have a lot of money, but “still ate well&exercised,” which made a big impact on how he lives his life as a husband and father (he and wife Nikki Reed share 1-year-old daughter Bodhi). “Happy and healthy people make a happy and healthy world,” he said.

Somerhalder concluded with a powerful message of encouragement: “It’s hard to see that through a fog of prescription drugs, energy drinks&strong sleep aids. It’s hard I know, but its [sic] time to change. You wouldn’t put the wrong gas in your car, so why would you put wrong food in your body? We MUST take responsibility for what we put into our bodies starting now. We can do it.Ok.I’ll stop.Thnks.”

