Making good choices. Ian Somerhalder is speaking out about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle after he was shamed at the grocery store for having a basket full of greens.
“I hope I don’t come off as an ass… A woman just stopped me in the grocery store and told me that she had never seen a basket like mine.I told her that I have never NOT seen this type of basket in my grocery-shopping behavior,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 18. “A few others chimed in saying that it was a very strange sight! WTF?A strange sight?I’m in a grocery store.It’s food.It got me thinking and really fired up…”
View this post on Instagram
I hope I don’t come off as an ass… A woman just stopped me in the grocery store and told me that she had never seen a basket like mine.I told her that I have never NOT seen this type of basket in my grocery-shopping behavior.A few others chimed in saying that it was a very strange sight! WTF?A strange sight?I’m in a grocery store.It’s food.It got me thinking and really fired up…I hear in the news constantly, in legislative bodies debating and the public complaining out right bitching about healthcare costs, drug companies and doctors and what rising costs do to our society, our lives and our economy. I know our system isn’t great.Yet, the public poisons itself daily with bad food choices. Food is medicine and medicine is food. It’s a fact. If we want to see our healthcare system changed, be a healthier society- and it will. How does that sound? Logical right? I don’t mean to sound like a dick- or preachy but this is nuts: how is it, that grown professional people in a major American city have never seen a grocery basket full of normal&healthy foods that just all happen to be green or not processed.We’re so far down the rabbit hole of packaged and “convenient” foods that our society is paying the price&so is our future.No one in our government is helping us be healthier through education.Why would they?Sick people are GREAT for business… It’s pretty simple:If you want to look well, feel well and BE well- just eat well. Obviously excersise as well, as much as you can.Everything else will start to fall into place.My mom raised me on no money&mostly as a single parent yet, she still ate well&exercised and it shaped my life.We make excuses why we can’t find the time to take care of ourselves and we end up past the point of no return… Why is that?How is it that we can’t see that:Happy and healthy people make a happy and healthy world.It’s hard to see that through a fog of prescription drugs, energy drinks&strong sleep aids. It’s hard I know, but its time to change. You wouldn’t put the wrong gas in your car, so why would you put wrong food in your body? We MUST take responsibility for what we put into our bodies starting now. We can do it.Ok.I’ll stop.Thnks
Somerhalder then addressed the healthcare system, which he thinks needs an overhaul. “Food is medicine and medicine is food. It’s a fact,” he added. “If we want to see our healthcare system changed, be a healthier society- and it will. How does that sound? Logical right?”
The V-Wars star didn’t want “to sound like a d—k,” but finds it “nuts … that grown professional people in a major American city have never seen a grocery basket full of normal&healthy foods that just all happen to be green or not processed.”
He continued: “We’re so far down the rabbit hole of packaged and ‘convenient’ foods that our society is paying the price&so is our future.No one in our government is helping us be healthier through education.Why would they?Sick people are GREAT for business… It’s pretty simple:If you want to look well, feel well and BE well- just eat well. Obviously excersise [sic] as well, as much as you can.Everything else will start to fall into place.”
The actor explained that he was raised by a single mom who didn’t have a lot of money, but “still ate well&exercised,” which made a big impact on how he lives his life as a husband and father (he and wife Nikki Reed share 1-year-old daughter Bodhi). “Happy and healthy people make a happy and healthy world,” he said.
Somerhalder concluded with a powerful message of encouragement: “It’s hard to see that through a fog of prescription drugs, energy drinks&strong sleep aids. It’s hard I know, but its [sic] time to change. You wouldn’t put the wrong gas in your car, so why would you put wrong food in your body? We MUST take responsibility for what we put into our bodies starting now. We can do it.Ok.I’ll stop.Thnks.”
