Ian Somerhalder Tweets Cryptic Quote After Nina Dobrev Split

Feeling staked in the heart? Shortly after Us Weekly broke the news that Vampire Diaries costars Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev have ended their three-year relationship, the 34-year-old actor posted a cryptic quote from deceased playwright Lillian Hellman on Twitter. "A thought for today: 'People change and forget to tell each other,'" Somerhalder shared with his 3.6 million followers.

The single star also added that he was "meeting some amazing minds in Brussels today to discuss European growth and integration for the Ian Somerhalder Foundation. Very excited." Dobrev, meanwhile, is gearing up to film the Fox movie Let's Be Cops, which also stars New Girl's Jake Johnson and Happy Endings' Damon Wayans Jr.

A source previously assured Us the pair's breakup will not affect their demeanor on the Vampire Diaries set, as Somerhalder and Dobrev are "consummate professionals" who "will continue to work together and remain best friends, which is where the relationship started." (The CW drama' fourth season finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. EST. It was renewed for a fifth season in February.)

In the last month, 24-year-old Dobrev has been spending quality time with another recently single star, Julianne Hough. The BFFs have been spotted tanning on the beach in Miami and partying at the Met Gala in New York City.

