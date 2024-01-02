Ian Ziering spoke out after he was involved in a brawl with several bikers on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 59, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

A video of the incident, obtained by TMZ, showed Ziering in an altercation with several people who were riding on motorized minibikes on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, December 31. He explained that his daughter Mia, 12, was in the car with him at the time, but they were both unharmed. (Ziering shares Mia and daughter Penna, 10, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.)

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ziering explained in his post.

He continued, “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA on Sunday that they received reports that a fight had broken out after bikers were spotted driving recklessly in the area. Officers had responded to the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue area around 3 p.m. PT, though both Ziering and the bikers fled the scene after the fight. An official police report has been filed, which lists Ziering as the victim. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is still underway, per TMZ.

Ziering declared that he wants to see “decisive action” from officials after the incident.

“I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety,” he added. “We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

The actor concluded his statement: “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”