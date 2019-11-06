



The paperwork is in. Ian Ziering’s wife, Erin Ludwig, filed for divorce from the BH90210 star on Tuesday, November 5, less than a week after he announced their split.

According to Los Angeles court records obtained by Us Weekly, which broke the news, the 39-year-old filed for “dissolution with minor children,” referring to the former couple’s two daughters, Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

On Monday, November 4, a source exclusively told Us that Ziering, 55, “initiated” the breakup. “His wife already moved out,” the source added. “He asked her to.”

The actor announced the split on Instagram on Thursday, October 31. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

He also stated that he and Ludwig intend to “get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

Ludwig, who married the Sharknado star in May 2010, discussed the development in her on Instagram post that same day. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce,” she wrote. “After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”

She continued: “The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”

Ian brushed off split speculation in August after his BH90210 character Ian’s wife cheated on him. “It has no relation to my current [relationship],” he exclusively told Us at the time. “You know, I was married once before. So let’s leave it there. It’s not my current situation.”