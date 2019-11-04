More to the story? Ian Ziering “initiated” his split from his estranged wife, Erin Ludwig, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“His wife already moved out,” the source explains. “He asked her to.”

The 55-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced he was filing for divorce from Ludwig, 34, on Thursday, October 31, via Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids,” Ziering wrote, noting that the twosome will “continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the lifestyle blogger, who wed in May 2010, are parents of daughters Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

Ludwig shared an emotional post of her own after Ziering announced the news.

“After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful,” she wrote on Thursday. “The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”

The following day, Ludwig documented the first moment she’s had alone with her dog “in almost 12 years.”

“He came from post-college to moving across the country, to marriage, kids and now our new life,” she penned on Friday, November 1 via Instagram. “He’s had multiple play dates, puppy friends, and brothers. While we were sitting there alone waiting to go pick up the kids from school, I truly felt like he knew exactly what I was thinking as he slowly waddled over to me and laid by my side. I feel so lucky to have such an amazing loyal friend by my side through all this – I can’t help but wonder…. if he could talk what advice would he be giving me right now ?? 🐶💕 #girlsbestfriend #yougotthis.”

Over the weekend, Ludwig stepped out with her daughters at the premiere of the Amazon Original Kids special L.O.L. Surprise! Winer Disco Movie on Sunday, November 3, in Los Angeles.