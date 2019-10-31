



Life imitating art? Ian Ziering announced his split from wife Erin Ludwig after nine years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” the BH90210 star, 55, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 31. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

Ziering added that the estranged couple intend “to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

The actor concluded: “We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love.”

Ludwig, for her part, shared a raw Instagram post addressing news of the split. “I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i just went with my favorite one of myself ?,” she captioned a beach photo on Thursday. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”

The 34-year-old lifestyle blogger went on to give an update on their daughters, Mia, 8, and Penna, 6. “The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”

The pair wed in May 2010. Ziering was previously married to Nikki Schieler from 1997 to 2002.

Fans feared for the state of the Sharknado actor’s love life when his BH90210 character Ian’s wife cheated on him in the revival. “It has no relation to my current [relationship],” he told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “You know, I was married once before. So let’s leave it there. It’s not my current situation.”

Ziering noted at the time that he and Ludwig were “very committed” and “not really too worried” about the perception surrounding the story line.