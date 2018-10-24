Ice-T was a bit delayed on his way to work. The actor was arrested by Port Authority police for evading a toll by the George Washington Bridge in New York City, on Wednesday, October 24, Us Weekly can confirm.

Port Authority police tell Us that the Law & Order: SVU star, 60, was spotted going through the E-ZPass lane at 6:56 a.m. on Wednesday. After he unsuccessfully paid the toll, he kept driving. He was then pulled over, arrested and charged with theft of services.

The police added that Ice-T was issued two summons, one for the theft and one for no plates or registration on his vehicle.

Ice-T reportedly told TMZ that he was driving a brand new McLaren sports car and forgot to put an E-ZPass in his new vehicle. He also told the outlet that he was on his way to the set of Law & Order: SVU.

The police tell Us that Ice-T was released on his own recognizance.

The rapper tweeted about the incident on Wednesday: “Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin.”

He then joked, “I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops… lol.”

I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops… lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

This is not the first time that Ice-T has made headlines for a driving violation. After the rapper was pulled over in 2010, police noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The officers then discovered he was driving with a suspended license because he failed to renew his insurance. Ice-T tweeted about the incident at the time.

“Some punk bitch rookie cop named. . . made the arrest of his bulls–t career today. Arresting the Notorious Ice T for no seatbelt,” he tweeted in July 2010. “He said ‘I know who you are and I don’t give a f—k!’ That was right after I called him a punk bitch.”

He also denied driving with a suspended license, writing, “that’s some bulls—t they made up.”

The Washington Post reported the case was dismissed that August.

