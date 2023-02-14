Defending his partner! Ice-T clapped back at a troll who claimed his wife, Coco Austin, was “wrapped in a dress three sizes too small” at the 2023 Grammys.

“Maureen … When was that last time you had some Dick … That’s the problem. Lol,” Ice-T, 64, wrote via Twitter on Monday, February 13.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor’s response came one week after a woman named Maureen on social media raised eyebrows for her comments about Austin, 43, who attended the Grammys with her husband on February 5.

For the event, the model wore a form-fitting, nude and crystal gown. The troll later tweeted and seemingly deleted a message about Austin from the awards show. She followed it up by writing: “To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don’t know who she is … don’t care).”

Maureen added, “I see Adele at the Grammies. [sic] She looks fabulous. When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty doesn’t have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small.”

Ice-T proceeded to troll the user on Monday in a follow-up tweet, writing, “I gotta say Maureen. You’re Hot as F…. 🔥,” alongside a blurry picture of the fan.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “99 Problems” rapper added: “We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. 💥💥💥💥.”

Many of Ice-T’s followers took issue with the woman coming after his spouse and shared their frustration on social media. “Who dubbed YOU [the] ‘fashion police?’” one Twitter user asked, while another wrote, “Don’t come for Coco. She doesn’t bother anyone.”

Maureen, for her part, claimed her thoughts about Austin were “just an observation.” However, she later doubled down on her comments, tweeting on Monday, “Women should be proud of their natural beauty,” seemingly referring to Austin’s boob job. “Instead of being done doctors Frankenstein.”

Ice-T, meanwhile, concluded his social media clap back by seemingly telling all his fans to take the high road. “Ya know what Kills people that Hate you the most?? That OTHER people Love you. 💎,” he wrote via Twitter.

The New Jack City actor — who wed Austin in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2001 before making things legal in 2006 — has a history of defending his wife. He is also known for making jokes about how much other men gawk at Austin.

After going to the Grammys on February 5, Ice-T shared a video via Instagram of a man checking out the California native during the awards show.

“Lol … I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out … I TOTALLY understand …💎,” the rapper captioned the February 6 clip of his partner dancing in her sexy ensemble while a random man stood beside the couple and took a long look at Austin.

The couple’s relationship has become even stronger since they welcomed their daughter, Chanel, in November 2015.