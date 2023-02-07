Not even mad! Ice-T poked fun at a 2023 Grammys attendee who seemingly checked out his wife, Coco Austin, at the Sunday, February 5, awards show.

“Lol … I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out … I TOTALLY understand …💎,” the rapper, 64, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 6, alongside a video of Austin, 43, dancing in a form-fitting beige sequined dress at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. In the clip, a man standing next to the couple took a long look at the model.

Ice-T and Austin — who have been married since 2002 and share daughter Chanel, 7 — walked the Grammys red carpet together ahead of the former’s performance at the event. The New Jersey native took the stage along with a slew of other hip-hop legends to pay tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary.

“They let me on that Grammy stage last night! WestCoast and Gangsta Rap standup! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 HipHop’s 50th 👊🏽,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star captioned a Monday, February 6, Instagram shot from the occasion.

On the red carpet for music’s biggest night, Ice-T admitted that he’d almost turned down the invitation to perform.

“Questlove calls me up and he says, ‘All right, you gotta come to L.A. this weekend … It’s a big performance, I got you in the lineup,’” he recalled to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “And I was still hesitant ’cause it’s a long [way to] travel, but then he says, ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there. I was invited but I didn’t show up.’ And [so], I got my Black ass on a plane.”

The “Colors” musician also reflected on the gathering of so many musical legends in one place for an occasion that wasn’t a funeral.

“Real talk, unfortunately, that’s usually the only time we all get together and see each other,” he shared. “So, the Grammys brought us together and it’s so crazy that for a while, rap wasn’t even represented at the Grammys.”

In addition to being hip-hop royalty and a TV star, Ice-T revels in being a dad to daughters Chanel and Letesha, 46, whom he shares with high school girlfriend Adrienne, and son Tracy Jr., whom he shares with Darlene Ortiz. The Ice Loves Coco alum isn’t planning to welcome any more children.

“We’re one and done. One and done,” Ice-T exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “Coco didn’t really want to have babies and then when she hit 35, she got the bug. She’s like, ‘I gotta do it.’ And so, we had the baby.”

The duo have made headlines over the years for clapping back at the parenting police. In December 2022, Austin defended herself after trolls called her out for letting Chanel twerk in an Instagram clip.

“She loves to joke,” the Think Like a Man Too actress wrote alongside the video. “[Chanel wanted] to bust a move and make [us] laugh.”