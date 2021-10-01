Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”

The New Jersey native added that “everybody parents differently” and “every house has its own constitution.” The rapper assured viewers of the ABC show that his and wife Coco Austin’s child is “loved” and “doing OK.”

Whoopi Goldberg hilariously chimed in, “Mind your business!”

Austin, 42, showed off Chanel’s fake nails ahead of school picture day last month. “For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails,” the model wrote via Instagram on September 23. “I love doing her hair. My little doll baby is what I call her.”

The little one started kindergarten this year, and the Los Angeles native was very emotional amid the transition. Austin shared a video of herself crying in her car, asking, “How many moms can relate?”

The actress went on to post photos of the new student posing in her uniform. “This is a bittersweet day for me!” Austin wrote via Instagram. “I guess because Chanel won’t be with me every single breathing moment. She is my backbone and I feel empty without her. I knew this day would eventually come where she would start Kindergarten! Yeah, I was that mother that cried an hour after dropping her off in the car (and am still crying throughout the day).”

Austin has a close relationship with her daughter, exclusively telling Us Weekly in July that she “still” breast-feeds Chanel.

“It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” the former reality star explained at the time. “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Ice-T defended his wife’s decision via Twitter at the time, “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD. She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then. Me Too!!! … News Flash! I’m still breast-feeding! Every chance I can.”