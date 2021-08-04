Ice-T Defends Coco Austin Nursing Daughter: I Also 'Suck Mom's Boob'

Coming to Coco Austin’s defense. Ice-T clapped back at haters slamming the actress’ decision to breast-feed their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel.

“News Flash!” the rapper, 63, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 4. “We feed Chanel FOOD. She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then. Me Too!!!”

The New Jersey native added in a separate tweet: “News Flash! I’m still breast-feeding! Every chance I can.”

When a troll called Austin, 42, nursing Chanel “sexual and gross,” the actor replied, “Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird. Now go back in the basement.” Ice-T told another social media user that they were “jealous” of Chanel, writing, “You’ve never sucked a pretty titty.”

Austin exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, July 31, that their daughter “still likes [her] boobs.”

The Los Angeles native went on to explain, “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child. Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Breast-feeding the little one makes Austin “feel wanted,” she tweeted on Saturday. “Getting lots of love from the mamas on my social media platforms that understand the ‘boob thing.’ Thanks. The feeling of this bond is indescribable.”

The model gave birth in 2015. Four years later, Ice-T assured the public that Chanel “does eat food.”

The In Ice Cold Blood host exclusively told Us in September 2019: “She eats cheeseburgers. She only breast-feeds … like, when she cries [and] she just wants to get close to her mama. She throws the boob out and … holds on. She’s not doing it for nourishment. This chick eats chili fries, OK?”

Austin chimed in, “[Nursing is] about giving love to your child and bonding with your child and also giving them good nutrition. Breast milk is like liquid gold. All around, it’s a good thing.”

The model noted at the time that she refused to give haters any of her time, saying they “need[ed] to have a baby to understand” her choice to continue nursing.

The following year, the former reality star told her Instagram followers that “Europeans ween around 7,” writing, “I say when she is ready, she will let me know.”