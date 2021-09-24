All dolled up! Coco Austin helped her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, dress up for her school picture day.

“For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails,” the actress, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 23, Instagram photo of the little one smiling in a white collared shirt, a red cardigan and a matching bow. “I love doing her hair. My little doll baby is what I call her.”

While some of the Los Angeles native’s Instagram followers gushed over Chanel’s look, writing that she “always understands the assignment” and is “perfect as always,” others bashed her acrylic nails.

“Too young for nails!” one Instagram troll commented, while another wrote, “Why she got tips but still breast-feed is she a baby or a young woman?”

The model’s social media upload came one month after she exclusively told Us Weekly that Chanel “still” nurses.

“It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” Austin said in August. “[She] likes a little snack every now and again. … Why take that away from her? If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum doubled down on Twitter after her comments sparked backlash, writing that breast-feeding Chanel makes her “feel wanted.” She explained, “Getting lots of love from the mamas on my social media platforms that understand the ‘boob thing.’ Thanks. The feeling of this bond is indescribable.”

Austin’s husband, Ice-T, came to her defense at the time. “News Flash!” the rapper, 63, tweeted. “We feed Chanel FOOD. She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then. Me Too!!! News Flash! I’m still breast-feeding! Every chance I can. … Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird. Now go back in the basement.”

The couple previously clarified to Us in September 2019 that Chanel eats “cheeseburgers … and chili fries” in addition to breast milk.

“She only breast-feeds … like, when she cries [and] she just wants to get close to her mama,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star told Us at the time. “She throws the boob out and … holds on. She’s not doing it for nourishment.”