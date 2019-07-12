Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan enlisted Idris Elba to be the DJ at their May 2018 wedding, but Meghan already had some tracks in mind. In a new interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra, Elba said the Suits alum sent him a list of ideas.

“A lot of tunes went off,” Elba, 46, told DJ Ace on the radio station, adding that one selection he played was “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

He added: “Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it. … There was some West Coast on it. That’s all I’m saying.”

Ace asked Elba if “West Coast” meant Tupac, Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg, but the Hobbs & Shaw actor kept mum. “I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair,” he replied, laughing. “Ask Meghan and Harry.”

Elba previously talked about the deejaying honor this February on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “His dad’s charity The Prince’s Trust helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and [Prince] William a few times.”

He went on: “And Harry came to a couple of parties that I deejayed, and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing.’ He goes, ‘Hmm, would you deejay at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’ And he’s, like, serious.”

Following the star-studded nuptials, a source told Us Weekly that the Luther actor manned the turntables during the evening reception at Frogmore House and that he played Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” at one point while Meghan, 37, danced with her girlfriends.

