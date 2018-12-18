Good memories. Idris Elba’s ex-girlfriend K. Michelle reflected on their past relationship and raved about many of the actor’s skills — including those that took place in the bedroom.

The Love & Hop Hop: Hollywood star appeared on BET’s Raq Rants with host Raquel Harper on Tuesday, December 18, and had nothing but good things to say about the Luther actor, 46, whom she dated for eight months in 2014. “That was the one person who I learned the most from … about business,” the 33-year-old said.

The conversation quickly turned X-rated as Harper brought up Elba’s oral sex skills, to which Michelle replied, “He’s very passionate. That was so good. It was just passion.”

The “Crazy Like You” singer previously gushed about her ex in an August interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “Out of every relationship I’ve been in or [men] I’ve dated, I learned the most from him,” she said. “It wasn’t volatile or angry. He didn’t bring out [me] cursing him out. He was a gentleman … [and gave] amazing head, I remember that.”

She continued: “He told me he would never be committed to one woman. He said I would be taken care of [and] I would be fine, but he would never commit to one woman.”

The Thor: Ragnarok star has committed in the past, however, as he was married to Hanne Norgaard — with whom he shares 16-year-old daughter Isan — from 1993 to 2003, and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for three months in 2006. Elba also has a 4-year-old son, Winston, with his ex Naiyana Garth.

Elba told Essence magazine in July 2017 that he didn’t think he would get married again. “Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it,” he said at the time. “It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

He went back on his word less than a year later when he proposed to his model girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, in February at the screening of his movie Yardie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!