Some much needed time away from the internet. Iggy Azalea deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday, May 27, one day after nude photos of her were leaked.

The “Fancy” rapper, 28, did not comment on the topless photos that surfaced on Sunday, May 26, neither confirming or denying that they belonged to her before deleting both of her social media pages. The photos appear to be from an old GQ Australia photo shoot taken by photographer Nino Munoz.

Censored images from the 2016 story are still live on the publication’s website. The accompanying story explains that Azalea gifted the topless pics to plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami — who performed her breast augmentation the previous year — for his birthday.

The “Sally Walker” artist publicly thanked Ghavami in an Instagram post that year for helping her achieve the look she wanted. “Happy birthday @DrGhavami. It might seem obvious I’d hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard,” she captioned a pic of her with the doctor. “But vanity aside; Ash you’re hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker & someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don’t share that sentiment). So cheers to you! I’m proud to call you my friend.”

Azalea opened up about her boob job during an interview with Vogue in March 2015. “I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she told the magazine when asked if she’d go under the knife to alter anything about her body.

And though she initially kept mum about the procedure, Azalea shared that she quickly “decided” she “wasn’t into secret-keeping.”

The Australian born songstress later posed nude in August 2018 to help promote her EP Survive the Summer. Azalea shared a series of photos to her Instagram at the time that showed her standing in the flesh on a tennis court wearing nothing but a pair of neon-green pumps as her arms covered her bare chest.

“Haters can’t stand me but they love me at the bank,” Azalea wrote alongside one photo with a nod to the lyrics to her song “Hey Iggy.”

