Onward and upward! Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, called it quits in April after seven years of marriage. Now, nearly two months after announcing the split, Reynolds, 29, told Us Weekly that he and the singer, 31, are “doing really good” and looking toward the future.

“I think life moves forward and we’re doing good,” Reynolds told Us at the premiere of his HBO documentary Believer in New York City on Monday, June 18.( In the film, Reynolds, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, fights for Mormon acceptance of the LGBTQ community.)

Reynolds, who shares daughters Arrow, 4, and twins Gia and Coco, 15 months, with his ex, teaches his kids to love how they want. “One of my favorite moments in the film is when my 4-year-old and I were having a conversation about what it means to be LGBTQ,” he told Us. “I think you’re never too young to have that conversation. I’ve had a lot of parents say, ‘Well, when do you start talking? And I say, ‘That’s how you stigmatize it is even asking that question. It should be a normal part of life.”

Reynolds has never shied away from speaking out about hard issues, including mental health. In 2017, he opened up to CBS This Morning about suffering with depression, and admitted it has affected his entire band.

“It does not mean you’re broken to have depression and anxiety,” he told Us Weekly on Monday. “I would encourage you to speak out. Don’t hold it inside. Talk to friends. Talk to parents. If it’s available, go to a therapist. There’s nothing wrong or weak about seeking a therapist. I have a therapist.”

He continued: “I would say it gets better. Hold on. Your life is always worth living. Please never take your life from us.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

