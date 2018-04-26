Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, have called it quits after seven years of marriage. The lead singer of Imagine Dragons announced the news via Twitter on Thursday, April 26.

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” Reynolds, 30, tweeted. “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

The estranged couple met in 2010 after performing on the same bill at the nightclub Wasted Space in Las Vegas. They been dating soon after and released a joint EP as the duo Egyptian the following year.

“It seemed that music was the only link we had. But as we got to know each other on a more personal level, we found that we had so many similarities in our hearts that it was scary,” the Grammy winner told LA Weekly in 2012. “I never had met someone who I connected to so instantly. Everything about her captivated me. I needed to know her.”

Volkman, 31, felt the same way at the time. “I was kind of at a place in my life where I thought, ‘This guy is so cute, but I’m not really interested in meeting anybody right now,’” she told Las Vegas Weekly in 2013. “But we really just fell in love, and about a year later we ended up getting married and then we had a baby.”

Reynolds and the Nico Vega frontwoman tied the knot in March 2011. They are the parents of three daughters: Arrow, 5, and twins Coco and Gia, 12 months.

