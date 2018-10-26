Iman is still mourning the loss of husband David Bowie — and she’s resolute that the glam rock icon will be her last husband.

“I will never remarry,” the 63-year-old told Net-a-Porter in a newly-published interview. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”

That said, Iman is not necessarily opposed to finding romance again in the future. “I do feel very lonely,” she observed. “But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

Iman, born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, married Bowie in 1992 and welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, in 2000. She’s also the stepmother of Mute director Duncan Jones, Bowie’s son from a prior relationship.

Bowie died at age 69 in 2016 after a protracted battle with liver cancer. Even two and a half years after the “Space Oddity” singer’s passing, fans are reaching out to Iman with overtures of support. But the model told Net-a-Porter many of her well-wishers also invade her privacy.

“People take pictures of me in the street, and say. ‘I am so sorry for your loss,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?’ I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.”

“And sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am,” the Somali-American beauty added. “People say to me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong.’ I’m not strong — I am just trying to keep it together.”

Iman also revealed that Alexandria wants to join Duncan in Los Angeles but also wants to continue supporting her in New York City. “One of her biggest fears is leaving me,” the model said, sighing. “I tell her: you are not responsible for me. It’s the other way around.”

In the wake of Bowie’s death, a friend of his told Us Weekly that the duo “were romantic until the end. They made time for date nights. He would write her letters and poems. It was like they were still young lovers.”

