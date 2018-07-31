She’s here! Imposters star Parker Young and his fiancée, Stephanie Weber, have welcomed their first child, daughter Jaxon Orion Young.

“Welcome to the world baby girl,” Young, 29, captioned a series of Instagram photos of himself cradling the newborn on Tuesday, July 31, noting that Jaxon was born on July 19. He also shared an adorable Instagram Story video of himself calming his daughter down with a pacifier.

Back in March, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Young had proposed to longtime girlfriend Weber and the pair’s first child was on the way. He popped the question at the couple’s gender reveal party in February right after they discovered the sex of their baby.

“I’m thrilled to start a family. As a man who has been raised by an incredible mother, I have so much love and respect for women,” the Arrow actor told Us at the time. “It’s amazing knowing I’m about to have a daughter. We are so grateful #thefutureisfemale.”

Young and Weber revealed a sneak peek inside their nursery to E! News in May, dishing on the room’s intricate decor featuring a handmade crib, purple shades and photos of animals. “We think everything looks so beautiful and we are so happy with how it all came out,” he told he outlet at the time.

Although Young has kept his romance with Weber under wraps, he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2017 that the couple “have a 21st-century relationship.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!