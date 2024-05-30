Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano just dropped two big pieces of news: he secretly married his longtime girlfriend and became a dad.

Vulcano, 47, shared the life updates during a Tuesday, May 28, appearance on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast.

“You know, I have my wife, my kid, that’s real life. But why do people who see me for 22 minutes on TV every week need to know that?” Vulcano said before calling his 20-month-old daughter “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

“If I start talking about her, I’ll get tears in my eyes,” he said. “I love her so much, I just want to express that.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

Vulcano then explained that he hesitates to talk about his personal life because it’s just “entertainment” to those who don’t know him personally.

“I don’t know if I want to invite you in, and I don’t want people to come up to me like, ‘Hey how’s your wife?’ [or ask] ‘How’s your daughter?’ all the time,” he said.

Although Vulcano values his privacy and wants to disclose personal details “on [his] own terms,” he also admitted that it’s nice to share sometimes.

“I do want to talk about my own life,” he said. “And on my next special that I’m working on now, I am going to … speak about her on stage and stuff.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Vulcano noted that he met his wife “seven or eight years” before he was in the public eye.

“I never really talk about it at all, but people know I’ve been with my lady for a very long time,” he said, adding that his wife is his “best friend” and she “doesn’t mind” if he speaks about her publicly.

The comedian also gushed about his baby girl, saying there aren’t “words to describe” fatherhood.

“You know what it’s supposed to be … but I had [my daughter] 20 months ago, and I have feelings I never felt. Imagine having a new feeling after 45 years,” he said. “It’s the deepest feeling I’ve ever had. I love my family, I love my wife. It’s a feeling of inexpressible, pure happiness and joy like you are floating in the air.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

Vulcano added that he can “access happiness” more easily since becoming a dad.

“It’s limitless,” he said. “If I hear her voice, if I look at a photo of her right now, something happens to my body. … I don’t need to access it.”

Vulcano opened up about dad life after Von, 44, brought up the topic of starting a family. Von assured him that he didn’t need to discuss his private life if he wasn’t ready, but Vulcano shared some seriously sweet quotes about his daughter nonetheless.

“To this day I can’t believe she exists,” he said.