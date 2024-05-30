Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Sal Vulcano Reveals He Secretly Got Married and Has a Baby Daughter

By
Impractical Jokers Star Sal Vulcano Reveals He Secretly Got Married and Has a Baby
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano just dropped two big pieces of news: he secretly married his longtime girlfriend and became a dad.

Vulcano, 47, shared the life updates during a Tuesday, May 28, appearance on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast.

“You know, I have my wife, my kid, that’s real life. But why do people who see me for 22 minutes on TV every week need to know that?” Vulcano said before calling his 20-month-old daughter “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

“If I start talking about her, I’ll get tears in my eyes,” he said. “I love her so much, I just want to express that.”

Jason Oppenheim Is Open to Double Dating With Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nerk, Ex Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret

Vulcano then explained that he hesitates to talk about his personal life because it’s just “entertainment” to those who don’t know him personally.

“I don’t know if I want to invite you in, and I don’t want people to come up to me like, ‘Hey how’s your wife?’ [or ask] ‘How’s your daughter?’ all the time,” he said.

Although Vulcano values his privacy and wants to disclose personal details “on [his] own terms,” he also admitted that it’s nice to share sometimes.

“I do want to talk about my own life,” he said. “And on my next special that I’m working on now, I am going to … speak about her on stage and stuff.”

Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Jessica Chastain Kylie Jenner and More

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children

Vulcano noted that he met his wife “seven or eight years” before he was in the public eye.

“I never really talk about it at all, but people know I’ve been with my lady for a very long time,” he said, adding that his wife is his “best friend” and she “doesn’t mind” if he speaks about her publicly.

The comedian also gushed about his baby girl, saying there aren’t “words to describe” fatherhood.

“You know what it’s supposed to be … but I had [my daughter] 20 months ago, and I have feelings I never felt. Imagine having a new feeling after 45 years,” he said. “It’s the deepest feeling I’ve ever had. I love my family, I love my wife. It’s a feeling of inexpressible, pure happiness and joy like you are floating in the air.”

Josh Duhamel s Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Debuts Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night 340

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

Vulcano added that he can “access happiness” more easily since becoming a dad.

Zescia Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag it Now — This Boho Ruffle Summer Dress is Over Half Off! View Deal

“It’s limitless,” he said. “If I hear her voice, if I look at a photo of her right now, something happens to my body. … I don’t need to access it.”

Vulcano opened up about dad life after Von, 44, brought up the topic of starting a family. Von assured him that he didn’t need to discuss his private life if he wasn’t ready, but Vulcano shared some seriously sweet quotes about his daughter nonetheless.

“To this day I can’t believe she exists,” he said.

In this article

impractical jokers 679

Impractical Jokers

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!