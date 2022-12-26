A Kris-mas tradition! Every holiday season, the Kardashian-Jenners show off their elaborate gingerbread houses — and this year, Kourtney Kardashian revealed the origin behind the family’s Christmas custom.

In a recent holiday-themed blog post on her Poosh website, the lifestyle brand founder, 43, explained how the tradition began — and how she has followed in her mom’s footsteps.

“Kris [Jenner] has loved Solvang Bakery since she was a little girl when her grandmother Lou would take her to the family-owned spot in Solvang, CA,” read the post, which was accompanied by photos of the Kardashian-Barker family’s gingerbread house. “These childhood memories sparked the tradition to send her own kids custom gingerbread houses each holiday season. She’s been sending these handmade houses from Solvang Bakery for almost 15 years.”

Kardashian, for her part, has “now … carried on the tradition by sending Solvang gingerbread houses for Christmas and Halloween to some of her friends and family.”

The California native and Travis Barker, who tied the knot in three different ceremonies this year, share six children between them: Kardashian’s kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as Barker’s kids — Atiana, 23, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (Atiana is Moakler’s daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.)

Their 2022 custom-made gingerbread mansion featured a fireplace on the inside and was outfitted with every family member’s name written in icing on the roof.

As for Kim Kardashian’s Solvang gingerbread architecture, the Skims founder gave her 337 million Instagram followers a tour of the cookie decor earlier this month.

“This one was delivered from my Mom, how cute — Santa is sitting in here and upstairs there’s lights,” the Kardashians star, 41, said via her Instagram Story on December 9, showing off the main gingerbread house.

All four of her children — Kim shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — were also gifted their own individual houses.

North’s home featured multiple gingerbread people clad in all-black outfits, as well as two gingerbread dogs to honor pets Sake and Sushi. The names of her friends were featured on the roof of the house.

Saint, for his part, went with what his mom called a “Tommy Bahama tropical holiday surf house” complete with palm trees and sugar sand.

Chicago, meanwhile, chose a colorful gumdrop display in the front of her gingerbread home, while Psalm’s silver house featured a wreath on the front door and a gingerbread man standing in front of the creation.

In addition to Jenner’s love for all things gingerbread, the momager, 67, goes all out with her holiday displays, showing off her custom-made Elves on the Shelf earlier this month that depicted each of her 12 grandchildren.