Inside James Franco’s Romance With Isabel Pakzad

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad are still in their honeymoon phase. “They’re going strong,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting, “They really enjoy hanging out with each other, whether they’re alone or if they bring friends along.”

Their go-to date night? “They enjoy seeing movies at the ArcLight Hollywood,” says the source, adding they’re going away for the holidays. “They’re supposed to go to Paris for New Year’s.”

The actor, 40, and the model, 25, also aren’t afraid of packing on the PDA. “They’re very lovey-dovey,” notes the source. “They just act like a regular ‘new’ couple.”

The pair, who reportedly began dating in November 2017, made their red carpet debut over the summer, which was the first time in six months the Disaster Artist star was out following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The actor first came under fire during the 2018 Golden Globes after multiple women criticized him wearing a Time’s Up pin. Days later, the Los Angeles Times reported accusations from five women who claimed Franco behaved inappropriately with them.

“James knew the story was going to break,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He was really concerned about it and was nervous to walk the carpet at the Globes. When the Time’s Up campaign started and on the night of the Globes, he knew the news was hitting the next day.”

The insider added, “He tried calling multiple women [before the news broke] to try apologizing and to try to get them to stop talking.”

