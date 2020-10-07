Inside Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Most Groundbreaking’ Year Yet

A new leaf! Jennifer Aniston worried fans when she admitted in a recent interview that she once considered quitting acting. These days, however, she has no plans to leave Hollywood — but she may rejigger her focus.

“This year has been the most groundbreaking of Jen’s life in so many ways,” a source exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She worked her butt off to make The Morning Show a success and seeing that happen has given her the confidence to move ahead with her ultimate dream of becoming a director. She enjoys being behind the camera and says it’s her destiny to make that switch.”

The 51-year-old actress — who is “happier than she has ever been,” according to a second insider — has other projects in the works too. In addition to the upcoming Friends reunion and the biopic Hail Mary, she has received “business offers that could see her capitalize on her huge following on social media,” the first source says. (Aniston has amassed 35 million Instagram followers since joining in October 2019.)

Aniston has also started to open up more about her past in recent months, which the source credits to therapy and spiritual philosophies: “Jen celebrates all aspects of her life — the good, the bad and the ugly — because it all defines who she is and where she’s at today.”

