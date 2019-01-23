Inside John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Private Life at Home With 2 Kids

John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s kids are their No. 1 priority. “Our children keep our interest in life very high,” the actor reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Their future is very important to us.”

Travolta, 64, and Preston, 56, who tied the knot in 1991, are parents of daughter Ella, 18, and son Benjamin, 8. The couple’s eldest son, Jett, died in January 2009 after suffering a seizure. He was 16 years old.

While it may be hard to keep children humble in Hollywood, the pair keep their kids grounded with family dinners and chores. “Helping anywhere that’s needed is the general idea. It could change each day,” Travolta tells Us.

For more on Travolta and Preston — including how the Church of Scientology helped them cope with Jett’s death — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!