Home for the holidays! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are spending the most wonderful time of the year together, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Miley and Liam will spend Christmas together this year in Nashville,” an insider close to the 25-year-old Voice coach tells Us. “After Christmas they’ll meet in Los Angeles and head down to Australia to spend time with Liam’s family. She’ll be taking a vacation down there for a while.”

As far as gifting goes, the engaged couple has mastered the art of selecting the perfect present for one another. “Miley usually makes a gift for Liam, a fun accessory or piece of art and then gets him something surfing-related that he’s had his eye on,” the source says. “Liam is so good at buying gifts for Miley, everything he gets her is always something she really loves, but he always outdoes her!”

During the holiday season, the “Younger Now” songstress also makes sure to give back. “For Christmas, Miley asked people to make a donation to the Happy Hippie foundation or give to an animal shelter of their choosing,” the pal continues, noting that the former Disney star will deck the halls with her own furry family. “The pigs, dogs and everyone else are part of the family so they will be there at Christmas dinner.”

As Us exclusively reported in August, Cyrus recently purchased a $5.8 million, five-bedroom spread in Nashville to be closer to her family. “It will be their next project,” an insider told Us at the time of the estate, which the Hannah Montana alum is refurbishing with Hemsworth, 27.

The on-again pair rekindled their romance in 2015 and got engaged again the following year. “Miley and Liam still have zero plans of having an actual wedding,” the source says. “They consider themselves married, but don’t want a full wedding right now.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin

