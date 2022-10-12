Party in the USA! Prince William and Princess Kate are “excited” to be coming to America for the first time in eight years, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The trip, which is planned for later this year, follows “an emotional few months” for the couple who have been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, both 40, are “hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond” with their visit to Boston in early December for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, the insider says.

The annual event awards five winners with £1 million prizes for their work in helping to come up with solutions for the challenges facing the planet.

The royal couple, —who share three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — are planning to “pay homage” to the late monarch as well on the trip since the queen was known as a “keen environmentalist” during her time on the throne.

“Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.,” the source explains, noting, “They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously visited the States in 2014 and had an “absolute blast” when they traveled throughout both New York and Washington, the insider tells Us.

During their last tour, the duo were spotted “visiting museums, attending an NBA basketball game, meeting up with Beyoncé and more,” the source says, explaining that their December stops will be much more “work focused.”

The pair, however, are still “looking forward to squeezing in some personal time and reliving a similar experience,” per the insider.

While William and Kate will only be in Boston “for a few days” surrounding the Friday, December 2, Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, they are planning on taking a “quick trip to New York, where they can enjoy the festivities in the build-up to Christmas,” the source tells Us.

Kate, especially, is “dying to go ice-skating at the Rockefeller [Center] and shopping for fun souvenirs for George, Charlotte and Louis,” the insider adds.

For more on William and Kate’s U.S. visit plans and continued activities on behalf of the crown, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest Us Weekly issue on newsstands now.