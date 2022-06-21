A 'Low-Key' Day! Inside Prince William’s Milestone 40th Birthday Celebration

A milestone year! Prince William’s 40th birthday is off to an exciting start — with Duchess Kate pulling out all the stops for her husband.

“Kate is organizing a special birthday surprise for William – an intimate party with friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the celebration won’t be an “over-the-top” event that costs “a fortune.”

According to the insider, the couple are focused on being “low-key” with a “trip to the coast” together. The source also notes that the Duke of Cambridge has “no big hang-ups about turning 40” because he “looks at every passing year as an achievement” in his life.

William, who shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with his wife, 40, took to social media to reflect on the well wishes from the public. “Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today! W,” he wrote via his official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 21.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that William and Kate are getting ready to move out of their longtime home at Kensington Palace. “Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] and Carole [Middleton], who is always on hand to look after the kids when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” a second insider shared with Us.

For the couple, who tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating, the major life change was influenced by their children.

“Charlotte can go horse riding in the open air and George can play football on extensive grounds,” the source added. “Louis loves being close to his great-grandma, and he’s going to take tennis lessons this summer. They’re starting over there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

William and Kate also enjoyed numerous trips to Berkshire with their family before making the final decision about their next residence. “It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize,” a third source explained in February. “The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute.”

The insider pointed out that the royal family members were able to “blend in with locals” during their visits. “The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in Buckleberry, which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence,” the source said at the time. “The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait.”

