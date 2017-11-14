Inside Taylor Swift’s Secret Fan Event for ‘Reputation’

Round two! Taylor Swift hosted a secret, invite-only event in New York City on Monday, November 13, to celebrate the release of her new album, Reputation.

The 27-year-old singer surprised 200 of her biggest fans to premiere an original episode of her AT&T NOW series “The Making of a Song,” which chronicles behind-the-scenes moments of her writing and recording each of the 15 tracks on her highly anticipated sixth record.

The lucky fans toured the venue, which included a Geronimo Balloons-crafted balloon installation inspired by the “in my dreams” lyric in Swift’s single “…Ready for It?” They also enjoyed a cookie dough bar, viewed some of the star’s original costumes and had the chance to sit on the actual gold throne that she used in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

During the event, the pop star met and spoke with all 200 fans. She posed for individual photos with them and thanked them for attending and supporting her latest project.

The celebration came one day after Swift made an appearance at her Reputation pop-up shop at 11 Fulton Street in NYC. “She stayed for so long in the freezing cold to talk and hug everyone waiting and personally thank them for their support,” one attendee told Us Weekly of the Sunday, November 12, event. The store is open until 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 16.

“The Making of a Song” is available on AT&T video platforms including DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV and U-verse. New episodes air every Tuesday.

