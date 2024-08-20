The Kid Laroi celebrated his 21st birthday with the ultimate Las Vegas bash.

The Grammy nominee kicked off his birthday festivities by arriving at the famous XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort on Saturday, August 17, around 12:30 a.m. with a crew of 10. The group got into the party spirit with celebratory tequila shots and sipping on Laroi’s drink of choice, an Aperol Spritz (more on that later!).

Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) sported a chic look for the event, pairing a classic white button-up shirt with distressed jean shorts and black dress shoes. He accessorized his birthday attire with white socks and a pair of black sunglasses.

The nightclub’s sold-out crowd sang “Happy Birthday” for Laroi before money confetti featuring his face fell from the ceiling. The venue was also decorated with oversized pics of Laroi, including one of his as a baby, and flashed a “Happy Birthday The Kid Laroi” birthday message on giant LED screens.

Laroi’s custom birthday cake featured more pics of the singer from over the years and was topped with sparklers and a No. 21 decoration.

Later in the night, Laroi joined the club’s resident DJ, Gryffin, at the DJ booth to perform some of his hits, including “Stay” and “Girls.” Inspired by his drink of choice, Laroi also surprised fans with a first listen of his unreleased song titled “Aperol Spritz,” which he referred to as his “favorite drink.”

Laori ended the performance by thanking the crowd and expressing his excitement about turning 21. After a night full of partying, he and his friends later left the venue around 3 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Laroi partied with The Chainsmokers at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club. He danced alongside the musical duo as they played Laroi’s hit track “Nights Like This.”

Laroi shared a glimpse into his birthday celebration with fans via Instagram. “I just turned 21? wtf?” he captioned pics of himself and friends at the XS Nightclub party on Sunday, August 18.

Laroi also got a sweet birthday shout-out from his girlfriend, Tate McRae, on Saturday. “Birthday boyyyyyy 👼. @thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u” the “Greedy” singer, 21, wrote alongside an Instagram Story video of herself and Laroi dancing together before sharing a kiss.

Laroi, for his part, reposted the clip via his own Instagram Story and revealed in a follow-up post that McRae gifted him an ice cream machine for his big day.