Instagram model Sinead McNamara was reportedly upset shortly before she was found hanged on a billionaire’s superyacht.

Her family’s lawyer told CNN in a statement that McNamara “was crying and referring to an incident that took place onboard with another crew member” when she called her mother and brother before her death.

The Daily Mail UK reported on Tuesday, September 4, that, according to local outlets, police in Kefalonia, Greece, are combing through messages and photos from McNamara’s phone after crew members told them she was having trouble with a breakup. The website also claimed that the 20-year-old had been seen being comforted by a security guard approximately 15 minutes before her apparent suicide.

McNamara was found unconscious and tangled in ropes on the back of the yacht in Greece at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, August 31. She was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Athens, but she died en route.

The Greek City Times reported that a preliminary coroner’s report deemed the Australian’s cause of death to be hanging. According to The Daily Mail UK, she began working on the superyacht in May after selling all of her belongings.

McNamara documented her time in Greece and shared several cryptic posts on Instagram before her death. “My head is all over the shop today,” she captioned a photo of herself riding an ATV on August 19. “Take me back to this where my only worry was not cracking my skull open.”

She wrote of the ocean scenery on August 25: “Nice is life.” Her mother and sister were reportedly on their way to visit McNamara — who was preparing for her final day working aboard the yacht as a stewardess — when they received word of her death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

