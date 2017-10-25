Not a chance! Kid Rock is shutting down rumors that he is running for Senate in Michigan next year. During an appearance on the Howard Stern SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, October 24, he made it clear that challenging Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 midterm elections is not in his plans.

“Ask me if I’m running for Senate because I’m using this platform to announce it,” the singer, 46, told Stern. The host then asked: “Are you going to be the candidate that is running against Debbie Stabenow?”

“F–k no! I’m not running for Senate. Are you f–cling kidding me? Like who f–king couldn’t figure that out?” the Michigan native said. “I release the new album on November 3 or something like that, I’m going on tour, too, which no one is going to print.”

The rocker explained that he decided to roll with the rumors that he was running for office in order to promote his upcoming album, Sweet Southern Sugar. “Since someone said I was gonna run for Senate in Michigan, and I’m like, ‘F–k it, let’s get some signs made,’” the “Picture” singer said. “Everyone gets their panties in a bunch, I said, ‘F–ck no, I’m not doing it, but let’s roll with it for a little while, this is awesome.’”

As previously reported, the singer first teased a Michigan Senate run in July, when he slammed rumors that his political-based website — offering merchandise including a hat, t-shirt, yard sign and stickers in support of his campaign — was a hoax.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real…” the “American Bad Ass” singer wrote on July 12. “The answer is an absolute YES.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Rock then revealed in a post on the website that he was simply “exploring” the idea of getting into politics after receiving a positive reaction from people. “I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullsh-t,” he said at the time.

Stabenow addressed the rumors in July, tweeting, “I know we both share a love of music. I concede he is better at playing the guitar, and I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is fighting for Michigan.”

Kid Rock will release his new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, on Friday, November 3, and The Greatest Show On Eart tour will kick off on January 19, 2018.

