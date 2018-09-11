Has the queen found her king? Nicki Minaj and Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton sparked romance rumors after stepping out together for a New York Fashion Week event on Monday, September 10.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 35, and the 33-year-old British native were spotted cozying up together at the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts in NYC. The twosome were also seen embracing as they posed for photos on the carpet.

Last month, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Minaj teased that she’s seeing someone.

“Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then there’s a newer, yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a coupe wigs,” she joked.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Minaj and Hamilton both follow each other on Instagram and the latter posted a sweet video on Tuesday, September 11, from his evening with the “Bang Bang” songstress.

While Minaj may be ending NYFW with a new flame, the “Super Bass” rapper made headlines on Friday, September 7, after she got into a physical altercation with Cardi B at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, threw her shoe at Minaj before Love & Hip Hop’s Rah Ali interjected. One eyewitness told Us that Minaj was favoriting social media posts criticizing Cardi’s parenting of daughter Kulture, which prompted the “I Like It” singer to confront the “Barbie Tingz” rapper.

Minaj spoke out about the incident on Monday’s episode of her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, and denied criticizing Cardi’s mothering abilities. “I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting,” she urged. “It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I did or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t.”

