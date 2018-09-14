First comes baby, then comes marriage? Just days after Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez announced she has a baby on the way, her boyfriend’s Instagram activity has fans thinking the two lovebirds have already tied the knot.

In two of Grayston Leonard’s Instagram photos — dated September 3 and 4 — he and Martinez, 23, walk barefoot on the beach, even posing under what looks like a wedding canopy. They’re both in white, with the reality star wearing a long-sleeved white dress.

“After 48 hours of marriage, I am foregoing a life with Rebekah for an annulment,” Leonard captions one of the shots. “She’s not happy about it.”

Now that Bachelor Nation has discovered the uploads, fans seem convinced the two actually swapped vows. “They’re married too!” one commenter wrote. Said another, “Holy s—t it just keeps getting better!”

In reality, the couple was probably just joking around. “No, we aren’t married,” Leonard, the founder of a climbing gym, said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 12.

That same day, Martinez — who appeared in The Bachelor season 22 — announced her pregnancy, telling PureWow the happy news is “legitimately a dream come true.”

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she elaborated. “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

The reality star also told the publication that pregnancy is better than Bachelor in Paradise. “Although I’m probably equally as sweaty, exhausted, nauseous, stressed out and emotional, at least I don’t have to worry about finding a man,” she quipped. “I already have that one covered.”

Martinez revealed in July that she wouldn’t be participating in Paradise’s fifth season, citing her budding relationship with Leonard. The couple’s baby is due in January.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!