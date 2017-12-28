Moving on? Robin Wright is dating French fashion executive Clement Giraudet, Page Six reports.

According to the column, the House of Cards star, 51, and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager are spending the holidays together at Squaw Valley, a ski resort in Tahoe City, California.

Wright and Giraudet were first spotted together at a soccer game at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris in September. They attended the match with her 24-year-old son, Hopper, whom she shares with ex-husband Sean Penn. (The former couple, who were married from 1996 to 2010, are also the parents of 26-year-old daughter Dylan.) Wright also attended a Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week.

It’s possible that the pair’s rumored relationship dates back to May, when the Wonder Woman actress spoke at a Cannes Film Festival event sponsored by Kering, the same luxury group that oversees Saint Laurent. Page Six reports that Giraudet also attended the festival, though the two were not spotted together.

After her marriage to Penn, 57, Wright dated X-Men actor Ben Foster. They announced in January 2014 that they were engaged, broke up that November, reunited the following January then separated for a second time in August 2015.

The Forrest Gump actress made headlines earlier this year after Netflix announced that she will take the lead in the sixth and final season of House of Cards after Kevin Spacey was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct. Wright has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

Us Weekly has reached out to Wright’s rep for comment.

