about a week ago A post shared by Laticia (@laticiaxoxo) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Is Shaquille O’Neal engaged? The NBA star’s girlfriend, Laticia Rolle, showed off a diamond ring (on that finger!) in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 19.

“About a week ago,” Rolle captioned a pic of the couple. They have yet to confirm if they are in fact walking down the aisle, but fans were quick to congratulate them in the comments section.

“Wait omg congratulations💓💓💓 love you two and miss y’all so much!!” one person wrote. A second added: “How did I miss this? Congrats boo! Xoxo.”

This isn’t the first time that the pair have sparked engagement rumors, however. In March 2016, comments to each other on Instagram caught the attention of many. When O’Neal reportedly asked for her hand in marriage, she replied: “Yes I will. Today, tomorrow and forever yours.”

The Grown Ups 2 actor previously was married to Basketball Wives executive producer Shaunie O’Neal — the exes are parents of four children. He filed for divorce in 2007 after five years of marriage, but they reconciled shortly after. Shaunie would go on to file for divorce in 2009. According to TMZ, they reached a divorce settlement the following year.

