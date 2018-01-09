Is ‘Stranger Things’ Actor David Harbour Dating Alison Sudol?

Is David Harbour dating Alison Sudol? Stranger Things have happened.

Harbour seems to have a penchant for fellow thespians. He was previously engaged to Those Who Can’t actress Maria Thayer and he dated Julia Stiles from 2011-2012. Now, he appears to be getting close to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Sudol.

Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: The Hottest Couples

The 42-year-old was spotted exiting the BAFTA Tea Party with Sudol, 33, on January 6 in L.A. “They left arm in arm,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “Alison was teasing and joking with him. They seemed very much like a couple.” At the bash, Harbour and the Harry Potter alum made the rounds together, stopping to chat with Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

One day later, the pair arrived at the Golden Globe Awards in the same vehicle — though Harbour, who was nominated for his role as tortured police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, walked the red carpet on his own. Harbour and Sudol were reunited inside where they sat together and they both attended the Netflix afterparty.

Golden Globes: The Best Dresses of All Time

Harbour opened up about his fantasy girlfriend in an October interview with Women’s Health. “I’m easily swept away, but I’m trying not to be as much. I’m better at the fantasy of relationships than I am at the daily real life, but I”m trying to steer myself into a realist,” the Dartmouth College grad revealed. “What I find most exciting now is sharp, intelligent, insightful women. People who are deep thinking, who have sort of a weird way of looking at the universe are wildly attractive to me. So if I can find one of those gals who can stand me, then maybe I might have something thing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!