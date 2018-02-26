Ivanka Trump stands by her dad.

When asked about sexual misconduct allegations against her father, President Donald Trump, the 36-year-old was visibly annoyed.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter, if she believes the accusers of her father, when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” the the White House senior advisor told NBC’s Peter Alexander in an interview that aired Monday, February 26.

“I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father,” she continued.

Allegations against the 71-year-old politician first came to light in October 2016 after an Access Hollywood tape from 2005 surfaced in which he was heard bragging about grabbing women “by the p—y.” Ivanka previously called his remarks “offensive.”

At least 16 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. He has denied all the allegations.

On February 20, the former reality star shut down accuser Rachel Crooks’ claims that he forcibly kissed her when she worked at Trump Tower in 2006. According to a story polished in the Washington Post that day, Crooks recounted how she met Trump near the elevators on Trump Tower’s 24th floor. She claims he grabbed her hand, then kissed her on the cheek and then on the lips.

Trump responded by saying the incident never occurred.

“A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the front PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened!” Trump tweeted. “Who would do this in a public space with live security . . .”

He continued: “ . . . Cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported . . . doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative.”

