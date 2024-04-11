J.K. Rowling had harsh words for Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and more stars who do not agree with her transgender views.

The Harry Potter author, who has been criticized for her anti-trans comments over the years, shared an article via X on Wednesday, April 10, about “medical evidence for transitioning children.”

A fan replied to Rowling’s post saying they were “waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.” Rowling, 58, responded, hinting she would not forgive them for speaking out against her beliefs.

“Not safe, I’m afraid,” the writer wrote via X. “Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

Both Radcliffe, 34, and Watson, 33, got their start in Hollywood by starring in the film adaption franchise of Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels. However, both actors took a stand against Rowling when she first made her controversial remarks in June 2020.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” Radcliffe, who is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, wrote in an essay condemning Rowling. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Watson also shared her support for the trans community amid Rowling’s controversy.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” the Little Women actress wrote via X at the time. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x.”

Watson and Radcliffe are not the only Harry Potter alums to speak out against the now-disgraced author over the years. Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, Eddie Redmayne, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and more have expressed their support for the trans community over the years.

Despite losing support, Rowling continues to speak out about her controversial beliefs. Earlier this month, she criticized the Hate Crime and Public Order Act in the U.K., which aims to tackle the harm caused by hatred and prejudice, by daring the police to arrest her for her beliefs.

“Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal,” she wrote via X. “I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offense under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”