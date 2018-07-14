Jack Osbourne 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Jack Osbourne, the You Don’t Know Jack About MS creator, teaches Us a few things. Read on to learn 25 things about the star.

1. I’m a massive coffee drinker. And I’m a big fan of oat milk lattes.

2. The last song I karaoked was “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.

3. My first job was as an intern at Virgin Records when I was 14. I remember I had to prepare a bunch of guitars for artists to come in and sign.

4. I really want to go to Antarctica to get the penguin stamp in the passport.

5. My biggest fear is dying in a plane crash because the idea of plummeting to the earth 600 miles an hour for three minutes … it’s f**ked up.

6. I’ve survived the crash. I’m in the desert, I have: a Breitling Emergency watch, a knife and a container for water.

7. I bought a camper van and I’m having it custom-built right now. I’m into nerdy stuff.

8. My favorite movie is Blade Runner.­

9. I’m getting better at cooking. My go-to is grilling. Man cooking, you know?

10. My hidden talent: I’m an incredibly good shot.

11. I do a lot of cross-training.

12. One time, I spent eight days rafting down the Zambezi River. That was awesome just because it’s like, “Hey, look, there’s a hippo.”

13. My biggest pet peeve is people who complain about food.

14. My favorite book is Ready Player One [by Ernest Cline]. Movie sucked, book was amazing.

15. When I’m 50, all my kids [daughters Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 5 months, with ex Lisa] will be over 18, which is going to be great. I’ll have freedom.

16. My favorite city in the U.S. is Jackson, Wyoming. I just like that it’s beautiful.

17. I play PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). It’s not Fortnite, that’s the easier one.

18. I’d rather play PUBG for hours than binge-watch TV.

19. I wish I could go back to school. I’d get a master’s in history or anthropology.

20. I have never been fired from a job. I never got the “Step into my office, son.”

21. The kid movie I really like, which is so underrated, is Home.

22. On my 18th birthday, my parents [Ozzy, 69, and Sharon, 65] gave me the run-around car, a BMW X5. I didn’t want a new car getting trashed.

23. My first concert was probably the obvious, one of my dad’s.

24. I have seen a few seconds of [The Osbournes] and I’m not a fan. The entire process was cringe-worthy. Have you ever seen footage of yourself at 15?

25. I’ve been a police reserve for 11 years now and I’m technically a detective.

