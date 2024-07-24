Jack Osbourne hasn’t faced any “significant symptoms” in “a long time” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

“I do a lot of supplementation,” Jack, 38, told parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne during “The Osbournes” podcast on Tuesday, July 23. “I have had some alternative therapy treatments over the years. I do not take traditional MS medication currently.”

Jack said he’s “ always leaned towards alternative therapies” for his MS treatments.

“I just had that spine procedure, it was a biocellular therapy treatment on my spine,” he explained. “They injected cells into my discs. I had this procedure called disc seal.”

Related: Stars Battling Multiple Sclerosis Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jack Osbourne and many other celebrities have opened up about dealing with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease. Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with the condition. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via X […]

While it’s “not directly connected to MS,” Jack admitted he has started leaning more toward alternative methods.

“I do believe that there is amazing results from pharmaceuticals. I think there’s nothing wrong with it,” he continued. “I think both together when needed is a great option. I just choose to not go down the route of pharmaceuticals for my MS right now. I am absolutely open to it if needed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in 2012 that Jack had been diagnosed with MS. The health news came weeks after he welcomed his first child, a daughter named Pearl, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

“It’s funny. It doesn’t really spill over too much into parenting because my daughter was born and three weeks later, I got diagnosed, so it’s kind of been a thing,” Jack told Us exclusively in July 2018 about living with the disease. “I’m really fortunate that the treatment plan I’m on works for me really well and I haven’t had any major issues in the last six years, so my kids don’t really see it as anything other than me just taking a medication a few times a week.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Jack also shares son Andy, 7, and daughter Minnie, 5, with Lisa, whom he split from in 2018 after six years together. He and wife Aree Gearhart welcomed daughter Maple in July 2022.

Further discussing his health during Tuesday’s podcast episode, Jack speculated about the cause of his MS.

“My belief is that with my immune system, just things kind of compacted. I don’t think there was one singular event that flipped my immune system to cause multiple sclerosis or have my body have that reaction,” he explained to his parents. “There is the genetic component and then exposure to certain things.”