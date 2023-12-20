Jackass Alum Bam Margera Is Engaged to Dannii Marie

Bam Margera is engaged to Dannii Marie after dating six months, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“We’re just a really good team,” Margera, 44, exclusively told Us of his fiancée on Wednesday, December 20, revealing he popped the question in October. “I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun.’”

The Jackass alum, who has struggled with addiction for years, revealed that Marie changed him after she entered his life in June and helped him get sober two months later. “Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule,” he said. “And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing.”

Margera gushed: “She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team.”

Marie initially sparked engagement speculation earlier this month when eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on her left hand in multiple social media posts.

Margera was first linked to Marie in July after she started popping up on his two Instagram pages. He posted a picture with Marie in a grocery store on July 4 via his @bam_margera account. Later that month, Margera attended the X Games with Marie and shared snaps from the event via his @captaincremebrulee profile.

Margera once again gave fans a glimpse at his romance with Marie in September when he announced he had gotten sober. “Thanks to @danniimarieofficial for one month of sobriety and getting me happy, healthy and fit as well as the small circle of friends that have supported us,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

“He went through [detox] and I didn’t go anywhere,” Marie told Us of their strong bond. “We stayed in this beautiful crystal infested pool house where we just healed, all of us, and we shut the phones off. He didn’t have a phone. I changed his number and we just X’d the bad people and here we are.”

When Margera celebrated his birthday a week later, Marie honored him with a sweet Instagram message. “Happy Birthday to this amazing, one-of-a-kind soul,” she wrote on September 28. “Words cannot express the connection and the bond we share. Keep after your goals and your eyes on the future. I am beyond proud of you, and I love being by your side. 🖤♥️💜🖤🫶🏼♾️🧊.”

Before going public with Marie, Margera dealt with several ups and downs in his personal life. He was married to childhood friend Melissa Rothstein in 2007, but the pair divorced in 2012. Margera moved on with Nicole Boyd, whom he wed in October 2013. The twosome welcomed their son, Phoenix, in December 2017.

As Margera struggled with addiction over the next few years, including being arrested for a DUI in January 2018 and multiple stints in rehab, his relationship with Boyd began to fracture.

Us confirmed in September 2021 that Boyd filed for primary legal and physical custody of their son. Boyd reportedly filed for a legal separation from Margera in February, according to multiple outlets. She was granted temporary sole custody of Phoenix last month.

Margera, meanwhile, was reportedly placed on 5150 psychiatric hold after he was found being erratic outside Trejo’s Tacos in Los Angeles in June, according to TMZ. Once he was released, he seemingly turned the corner, which he attributes to now-fiancée Marie.

