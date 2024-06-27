Bam Margera has pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct in the wake of an altercation with family members.

As a result, the former Jackass star, 44, will serve six months’ probation, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday, June 26, the day of Margera’s court hearing in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Margera, who has long struggled with substance abuse, had been charged with assaulting his older brother, Jess Margera, and threatening others in his family in April 2023.

Jess, present at Wednesday’s hearing, had previously testified about his “frightening and unpredictable” experience with Margera, “a good dude when he’s not messed up.” Margera, he said, had not slept in days when he struck Jess in the face and left him with a ruptured eardrum. According to the AP, he said that Margera, angry about a text suggesting that he get mental health treatment, had kicked in his girlfriend’s bedroom door.

Margera’s lawyer, William J. Brennan, said that his client is now sober, remarking, “You can really say he won his case before today by turning his life around.”

In addition to probation, the Viva La Bam alum will undergo random drug testing.

In March, Margera exclusively told Us Weekly that he had kicked his addiction by detoxing at a friend’s home in August 2023 and was eight months sober.

“I was a mess at times, but I’ve changed my ways and could not be on more of the right path,” Margera explained to Us. “If anybody out there thinks they’re doomed, it’s too late, and there’s no help or hope, think again.”

The pro skateboarder spiraled downward last year amid a series of personal and legal woes, including two arrests, losing custody of his 6-year-old son, Phoenix, and enduring a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Last June, Margera was at his wit’s end and bought a cocktail of drugs to end his life. The next morning, he woke up and crossed paths with model Dannii Marie, his future wife. The pair tied the knot in New Mexico on May 28.

“When you hear the term ‘rock bottom,’ you usually picture somebody out on the street with no money and nowhere to go,” he said. “Well, rock bottom for a millionaire is very hard to define, but [when we met] I was in [multiple] lawsuits and pulling my hair out during a never-ending custody battle,” he explains. “I was ready to check out — and she saved me.”