The family of Jacoby Jones has asked for privacy and prayers following the news of the former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver’s death at the age of 40.

In a statement shared via X on Sunday, July 14, on behalf of Jones’ family, the NFL Players Association expressed the family’s “gratitude for all the kind thoughts and support” in the wake of Jones’ death.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Jacoby Jones, a beloved former Ravens football player from New Orleans and a proud graduate of a historically Black college, has passed away at the age of 40,” the statement read.

“The Jones family confirmed that Jacoby Jones passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana,” they wrote. “The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for your prayers, privacy and support as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Jones was a key component of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. In that game, he returned a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown, which is the longest play in Super Bowl history. The Ravens went on to a narrow 34-31 victory.

After his time in the NFL ended in 2017, Jones spent time coaching college football at his alma mater Lane College and Morgan State. In 2022, he joined the staff at Alabama State University.

Jones’ passing was mourned by many former NFL players and sports commentators. The Ravens issued a sorrowful statement addressing his death on Sunday.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy, and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day,” the team shared. “Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community, and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrated Jones’ “spirit, enthusiasm and love for people” in a statement.

“He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith,” Harbaugh shared on Sunday. “My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”