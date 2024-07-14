Celebrities and former colleagues are remembering Jacoby Jones following the news of his passing at the age of 40 on Sunday, July 14. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Jones, a standout Pro Bowler drafted in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, showcased his athletic prowess with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens, with whom he won the 2013 Super Bowl, released a statement on social media hours after his death.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the team shared. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

Following his Super Bowl victory, Jones competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in third place alongside pro Karina Smirnoff.

Related: NFL Tragedies of 2024: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths Football fans have mourned a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2024. In February, Tony Hutson passed away at age 48, according to an obituary shared at the time. No cause of death was given. “Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson last night,” Hutson’s former teammate Randall Godfrey wrote […]

Since the announcement of Jones’ death, stars have taken to social media to share heartfelt memories and offer condolences. Scroll down for more tributes to the late athlete:

Mike Tomlin

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Jacoby Jones during this difficult time. I enjoyed coaching him during his time with the Steelers,” Tomlin wrote via social media on Sunday.

John Harbaugh

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith,” the Ravens head coach said in a statement on Sunday. “My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown.”

He concluded, “My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Ray Lewis

“My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a

@Ravens for life 💜. Love ya JJ,” the two-time Super Bowl winner wrote via X.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Torrey Smith

“My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world,” Jones’ former teammate shared via X. “You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro!”

Matt Leinart

“My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed. Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I’ll always remember,” Leinart shared via X on Sunday. “ RIP brother .”💔

JJ Watt

“Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around,” Watt wrote via social media. “Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones. 🙏🏼.”

Lamar Jackson

“💔na bra no way RIP LEGEND,” Jackson wrote via social media.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Pat McAfee

“Jacoby Jones was an absolute legend.. he was beloved by literally everybody he met and lit up every room/field he walked into/onto,” the commentator wrote via X on Sunday. “Rest easy my brother.. we will miss your presence.”

Robert Griffin III

“Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Baltimore Ravens Legend and Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones who passed away at the age of 40,” Griffin said via X. “He was a triple threat. Funny, fast and could dance. He will be missed and was taken from us way too soon.”