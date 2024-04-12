NFL Tragedies of 2024: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths

Football fans have mourned a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2024.

In February, Tony Hutson passed away at age 48, according to an obituary shared at the time. No cause of death was given.

“Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson last night,” Hutson’s former teammate Randall Godfrey wrote in a social media post that same month. “Please keep the Hutson family in prayer. Our 1996 Dallas Cowboys rookies had a special bond. He made several trips to Valdosta to help with my annual football camps.”

Godfrey added: “I cherished every moment that he had me crying after laughing so hard. One of my fishing buddies and much more. I just knew we would be connecting soon. You caught us off guard with this one. Take your rest my bother. Gone too soon.”

Hutson made a name for himself after playing six seasons in the NFL, including four with the Dallas Cowboys at the beginning of his career.

Vontae Davis‘ passing also shocked sports supporters when he died in April at age 35. The authorities confirmed that Davis was found dead in his grandmother’s home, but they ruled out foul play.

The late athlete followed in his brother Vernon Davis‘ footsteps when it came to joining the NFL. Vernon was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He played for the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins before retiring in 2019.

Vontae, for his part, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins during the 2009 draft. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills before retiring from the NFL in 2018. (He made two Pro Bowls in his career ahead of his departure.)

Scroll down for the heartbreaking NFL tragedies of 2024: