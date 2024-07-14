Jacoby Jones, a former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion, died at his home in suburban Houston. He was 40.

A cause of death was not immediately announced when his death was announced on Sunday, July 14.

The Pro Bowler, drafted in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, showcased his talents with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also participated on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars, where he placed third.

Jones’ career shined during his time in Baltimore. He was celebrated for his electrifying performance in the 2012 playoffs, notably snagging a stunning 70-yard game-tying touchdown pass. He made history the following year with a record-breaking 108-yard kick return touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII, the longest in Super Bowl history, leading the Ravens to a 34-31 victory over the 49ers, marking San Francisco’s first-ever Super Bowl defeat.

Following his retirement in 2017, Jones returned to his alma mater, Lane College, to impart his wisdom as a wide receiver coach. He also lent his expertise to Morgan State before joining the coaching staff at Alabama State in 2022.

In the wake of the tragic news, NFL players and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jones.

The Baltimore Ravens issued a statement expressing their sorrow on Sunday, July 14.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy, and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day,” the statement read. “Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community, and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also shared a touching message:

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm, and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end

zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin also shared his condolences via X, writing, “My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Jacoby Jones during this difficult time. I enjoyed coaching him during his time with the Steelers.”