Like mother like daughter. When it comes to Teresa Giudice, it seems Jacqueline Laurita and her daughter Ashlee Holmes share similar feelings.

Holmes — whose mom was enthralled in multiple tiffs with Giudice during her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — took aim at the Standing Strong author in a series of tweets on Thursday, January 25.

She began the Twitter tirade: “I have never met bigger hypocrite in my life than Teresa Giudice. She’s an idiot who let ‘fame’ (for being trash) go to her head. When I see her STILL doing interviews going on hate RANTS about my family… I’m not surprised. She’s hateful and vindictive.”

And it didn’t stop there. When commenters began to ask the 27-year-old makeup artist what she was talking about, she replied, “She’s just a miserable person. And misery loves company. If going to jail and having your mother pass away doesn’t shift your moral compass even a little bit………. you know there’s a deeper problem. I honestly just feel sorry for her at this point. Enough is enough.”

Holmes followed up her tweets with a GIF of Demi Lovato dancing to “Sorry Not Sorry” with the caption “mood.”

When followers began to ask why she didn’t tag Giudice in her posts, she responded: “Because I blocked her a whileeeee ago.”

The tweets came shortly after Giudice, 45, opened up to E! that same day about the possibility of Laurita and former castmate Siggy Fickler coming back to the show for season 9.

“Maybe if they both come back it’s because they need the money,” she told the outlet.”But, I mean, whatever, bring it on. I could give two s—ts if they come back. Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No. They’re both evil people and I really don’t want anything to do with evil people. I don’t, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will.”

As previously reported, Laurita, 47, who was one of the RHONJ’s original castmates, announced in an April 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn’t be returning for the eighth season — hinting that Giudice was one of the reasons.

“I think the feeling [from the network] is that I no longer have an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members,” she said at the time.