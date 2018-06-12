Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She ‘Considered’ Suicide ‘Often’

Jada Pinkett Smith shared an emotional message about her well-being in tribute to the late Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, both of whom recently died from suicides.

“One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” the Girls Trip actress, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 11. “We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body.”

Pinkett Smith revealed that the deaths of Spade and Bourdain “brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often.” She continued, “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

The businesswoman noted that many factors “either contribute to or deteriorate” her mental health, including what she eats, what she watches on TV, her spiritual practices, the people with whom she surrounds herself, and more.

“May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace,” she concluded. “Many may not understand… but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through.”

Spade was found dead at the age of 55 in her apartment in New York City on June 5. The medical examiner’s office confirmed to Us Weekly that the fashion designer’s cause of death was suicide by hanging. Three days later, Bourdain was found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France. French authorities told the Associated Press that the Parts Unknown host also hung himself.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline director John Draper told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, June 10, that calls to the hotline rose by 25 percent in the days after Spade and Bourdain’s deaths.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

