Candid convos. Jada Pinkett Smith never holds back when it comes to speaking out about her mental health struggles.

“It’s like when you just don’t have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control,” the 47-year-old actress explained on Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. “I don’t even think at that particular time I understood that it was what people would consider a nervous breakdown.”

Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, nodded in agreement.

Banfield-Jones added: “I completely understood that.”

The Girl’s Trip star has opened up about her past struggles with her mental health numerous times on Red Table Talk, even admitting in June that she “considered” taking her own life “often.”

“One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” she explained. “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

Willow, 18, also revealed in May that she struggled with self-harm.

“It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I kind was in this gray area of: ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’” she told her mom and grandmother at the time. “I was cutting myself and doing crazy things.”

Tune in to new episodes of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

