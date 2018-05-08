New year, new accessory! Jaden Smith clutched a plaque recognizing his gold-minted single “Icon” at the Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 7. (At the same event last year, the Karate Kid actor carried a fistful of freshly cut dreadlocks.)

Sporting a Louis Vuitton coat and the designer’s sneakers, Smith posed on the red carpet with his self-promotional accessory — and he never once cracked a smile.

“My confidence level needs to be Jaden Smith bringing his own album certification to Met Gala,” wrote one person on Twitter. Added another: “Jaden Smith #MetaGala watch Damn . . . 2016: Brings his sister.2017: Brings his own hair. 2018: Brings his album’s Gold Certification #Icon.”

The 19-year-old on of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is known for making fashion statements. He wore a Batman suit to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s May 2014 wedding and also wants more men to try skirts.

“I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms,” he told British GQ Style in 2016. “I feel like people don’t really get it. I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction.”

As for the dreadlocks that Smith took along with him to the 2017 Met Gala, they are at his parents’ house. “Just chilling in a glass box,” the star revealed during an appearance on Vevo’s “The World According To.”

The star revealed that he missed the dreads, but life was easier without them. “I’m glad I can go swimming at night,” he said at the time. “And I don’t have to be really cold and wake ups with wet hair.”

